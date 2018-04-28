The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Aminu Saleh, has revealed why many people died during the recent robbery attack in Offa area of the state.

He said the robbers were able to kill many residents due to intelligence break down.

The CP pointed out that the large number of the robbers overwhelmed the few policemen on ground at the time.

Saleh further disclosed that the police also had low connectivity with members of the community, admitting that they had no knowledge of the attack beforehand.

He made the disclosure on Thursday when he addressed journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

Saleh said, “We had an intelligence break down. We had many criminals attacking a few policemen.

“We had little information on the attack before it happened . However, we’re re-strategising and repositioning our men.

“We’re working on the community to ensure that those lapses we observed are addressed.

“What essentially went wrong is our response capacity. We’re going to correct all those anomalies and get our men to be more responsive.

“We’re on the trail of the suspects and a lot of successes have been recorded. It is true that we have deficit of APC in the state; in fact we have two moribund ones. But there is already an arrangement on the ground by the state government to intervene and assist in this manner.”

He condoled with the families of victims of the attack, stating that the Command would ensure that there was no recurrence of such in the state.