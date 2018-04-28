An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has sentenced a 36-year-old woman to two years imprisonment for trafficking a teenage girl.

The convict, one Mrs. Vera Imoh, had been arraigned, with Charge Number B/2C/2015, by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on two counts bordering on procurement for prostitution and facilitating an activity for trafficking in persons.

Imoh was said to have committed the offence in June, 2015.

The offence was said to be contrary to the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The prosecution had told the court that the convict recruited a 16-year-old school drop-out of Uwelu Secondary School, Benin, in June, 2015, for her brother, one Solomon, who lived in Mali.

The victim was said to have been promised a job in a boutique owned by Solomon, but was introduced to prostitution on arrival in Mali.

The prosecution had said that while the teenager worked as a sales girl in the boutique during the day, she engaged in prostitution at night.

It also said that all the victim’s earnings were collected by the convict’s brother.

Imoh had through her counsel, Asenoquan Oghahenhen, pleaded with the court to apply leniency by cautioning her as she had a little child.

But the presiding judge, Justice Alero Eruaga, described the convict as one of those bringing the state to disrepute by recruiting young girls for prostitution.

Eruaga, therefore, sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment for each count, with an option of fine of one million naira.

She, however, said that the jail sentence would run concurrently while the fine would be cumulative.