A 40-year-old man, Emmanuel Igwe, who is popularly known as Ezeugo from Amechi-Idodo community in Enugu State, yesterday committed suicide for unknown reasons.

Late Igwe before his death was a restaurant operator at Ishieke Campus of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki.

His body was found hanging in one of the trees behind a Pentecostal Church, along Highlander Street in Ishieke community at the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, a team of policemen from Ebonyi State police command came to the scene and brought down Igwe’s corpse from the tree where it was dangling.

It was gathered that the deceased left a wife and children behind.

His daughter, one Uzoamaka who spoke to journalists in tears, said her father left their house as usual to his restaurant but later called her mother on phone, instructing her to take care of them.

According to the girl, her father did not respond to her mother’s questions but was unexpectedly found hanging on the tree.

A resident of the area and close friend to the deceased family, Chimex Unah, who also spoke to newsmen, expressed sadness over the sudden death of the deceased whom he described as a jovial, gentle and hardworking man.

“I know Ezeugo very well, he is jovial. We have stayed together for sometime in Ishieke market.

“I came to the market today only to hear that he has committed suicide by hanging himself. He was still hanging on a tree when I got there. We were there until policemen came and brought down his corpse,” he stated.