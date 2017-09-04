Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the removal of the Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CSP Akinade Adejobi.

Imohimi ordered the removal of Adejobi following allegations of his involvement in corrupt practices.

In a statement signed by the state Police Spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the new Commissioner said the decision was to ensure that “justice” is done in the matter.

The new Commissioner warned that any officer found wanting in the state will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Noting that he has zero tolerance for indiscipline, Imohimi stressed that the “era of slap on the wrist of police men whose behaviour tarnishes the force is over.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos state police command has been drawn to the media publication making the rounds on social media about an ongoing police investigation alleging the O/C Anti-Kidnapping and cultism unit of corrupt practice.

“The New commissioner of police has requested that all parties involved are to come for an interview at the police command tomorrow 5th September 2017 at 09:00am, including the alleged victim in the publication.

“The New CP has also directed that the DC Panti commence a discreet and indept investigation into the allegation of the police action.

“To ensure an impartial investigation the CP has ordered the immediate removal of the O/C Anti-Kidnapping CSP Adejobi back to the command.

“The Ag/CP Edgal Imohimi is worried about this allegation and wants justice to be done.

“The new CP is reassuring Lagosians that every officer found indicted by their actions or inaction in regards this matter will face the full weight of the police regulations.

“The era of slap on the wrist of police men whose behaviour tarnishes the force is over. The new CP has a zero tolerance of every form and any form of indiscipline and corruption.”