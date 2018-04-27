A school proprietor, Sunday Akintelu, who allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old girl student and attempted to procure abortion for her, on Friday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Akintelu, 44, was brought before the court on a two-count charge of having unlawful sexual intercourse and attempting to procure abortion for a teenager.

He pleaded not guilty.

But Police Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, the prosecutor, insisted that the accused committed the offences between February and November 2017 at No. 72, Harrison Solaja St., Ago-Okota in Isolo area of Lagos.

He alleged that the accused had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 17-year-old girl, one of his students, and also persuaded her into terminating the pregnancy when he discovered that she was pregnant.

The offences contravened Sections 137 and 145 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for unlawful carnal knowledge, while Section 145 provides three years for attempt to procure abortion.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, granted the accused a bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation.

He fixed May 23 for further hearing.