A 20-year-old man, Musa Mohammed, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old boy (names withheld).

Mohammed was said to have penetrated the victim through the anus.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest to journalists, said the victim was currently in protective custody.

He said the case had been transferred from Oke-Odo Division to the Gender Unit.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said 26 suspected cultists and kidnappers were arrested during a raid of creeks and drug hideouts in Ikorodu area of the state.

Edgal said the raids were carried out at Itolowo, Majidun and Ajegunle areas of Ikorodu, adding that two bags of weeds suspected to be Marijuana were recovered from a make-shift structure at Ajegunle.

At Itowolo Creek, the police commissioner said a man with a gun in his hand sighted the operatives and fled.