The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, have arrested three of its officers for allegedly diverting cooperative funds to personal use.

Mr Dauda Danladi, an Assistant Commandant-General (ACG), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Danladi said that for more than 10 years, the three suspects fraudulently converted funds contributed by the personnel in the cooperative society for personal use.

He explained that the alleged fraud was discovered by a special panel constituted by the national headquarters to investigate the activities of the cooperative society following continuous complaints by the personnel of the command.

Danladi, who was the chairman of panel said: “We invited all the parties involved for questioning and to submit relevant documents that will aid the committee in carrying out its mandate effectively.”

“After hearing from all the parties involved, the team visited the state command for public hearing and also to get first hand information from the personnel.

“At the end of the three-day public hearing,it was discovered that all the officials of the society since inception 10 years ago, were involved in financial scandals and will definitely pay for it.”

He said that a full report would be submitted to the Commandant-General of the corps and the amount of money to be refunded to the coffers of the society by the former officials would be made known.

He said that the Commandant-General would not tolerate any act of corruption.