The Police in Borno said six persons were killed in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri on Thursday.

Mr Edet Okon, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said in a statement on Friday that the victims included three civilians, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and two female suicide bombers.

Okon disclosed that two men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and seven other persons sustained injuries from gunshots and explosions in the attack. He added that a Police Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle was damaged in the attack.

Okon said: “on Thursday April 26; at about 17: 00 pm, Boko Haram Terrorists launched a surprise attack at Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri near the Federal High court.

“The terrorists fired sporadically and detonated Improvise Explosive Devices (IEDs). The Borno State Police Command promptly deployed combat teams of SARS, PMF and EOD to support the Military and the Divisional Police Officer of GRA division who were already at the scene.

“The insurgents were successfully repelled by the security forces after fierce gun battle with profuse tear smoke application.

“There was no casualty on the side of the police apart from two SARS personnel that were injured in the battle. A police Amoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was also damaged by IED explosions. Seven other persons were severely injured.

“Four persons including a member of the CJTF and two female suicide bombers were killed in crossfire and IED explosions.

“The victims and corpses were evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri. Normalcy has been restored in the area”.

Okon added that preemptive deployments were being put in place to forestall further surprise attack.

He quoted the Police Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, as calling on members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear.

However, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in a joint press briefing said nine persons were killed in the attack.

NEMA’s Northeast Zonal Director, Mr Bashir Garga, said that five suicide bombers detonated IEDs and killed themselves while four civilians lost their lives in the attack.

Garga disclosed that a number of persons also sustained injuries in the attack, adding that: “people panicked, fled their homes to escape the attack and in the process got injured.

“We conducted evacuation exercise in the affected areas and normalcy has been restored”.

Garga called on people to desist from going to the scene of attacks, noting that the trend was obstructing rescue services and expose workers to dangers.