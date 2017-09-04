A devastating flood has claimed a 50-year-old woman at Mebiowa Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victim, identified as Grace, was said to have been among several persons washed away on the road leading to the Njoku Oha bridge in the community, on Saturday night.

Farms in the area were also submerged.

A community leader, Chief Okereke Ogudu, who confirmed the incident on telephone said that they were still counting their losses, adding that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was yet to be informed.

Similar incident occurred in the town about two weeks ago where corpses were allegedly washed away from a mortuary at the General Hospital, Okposi.