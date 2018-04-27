A case of N9.8 million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs T. Akanni.

The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties.

A charge of N9.8 m was preferred against Arodu by his nephew, Festus Osho of Taiwo Close, Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos state.

In the report filed with the police, Arodu was accused of collecting the money between 2009 and 2011 under the pretext of purchasing goods for Osho at the Nigerian breweries PLC.

A police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, arraigned Arodu in an Ogba Magistrate Court on two counts bordering on fraud and stealing, punishable under Sections 312(1a) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.

While the case dragged on for two years without the complainant appearing in court, a proof of evidence was not made available to the defendant.

An out of court settlement was, eventually, agreed leading to the decision of the court to strike out the matter on January 30, 2018 when the complainant voluntarily applied to the court for withdrawal of the matter.