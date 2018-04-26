A 55-year-old man, Mukaila Kosebinu, who allegedly forged title documents of his late father and also impersonated him, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He was also charged with using the documents to secure N40 million from a bank.

The accused, who resides at No. 9, Sule-Aleja St., Aga, Ikorodu in Lagos State, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The accused committed the offences on August 7, 2014 at Alausa, Ikeja, Police Prosecutor Peter Nwangwu told the court.

Mr Nwangwu said the case was reported at the police station by the accused’s sister, Folashade Ogundimu.

He said the accused forged a driver’s licence and his late father’s title documents and submitted them at the Lagos State Land Bureau to be acted upon as genuine.

Mr Nwangwu said the accused also impersonated his late father when he swore to an affidavit claiming his father’s name and property at No. 1A, Folarin St., Mosalashi, Idioro in Mushin, Lagos.

“The accused made a publication in the PM newspaper for a change of name on August 7, 2014, claiming to be his father, Nofiu Kosebinu.

“Mukaila, without the consent of his siblings, used the forged documents to secure a N40 million loan from Access

Bank,” he alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 87, 363, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 363 provides a three-year jail term for offenders, while Section 380 prescribes seven years.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ms Aje-Afunwa said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until June 8.