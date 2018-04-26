The Police in Imo State have arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping a 17-month-old baby and committing robbery.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ify Ezeudeogu, presented the suspects to newsmen on Thursday in Owerri.

Ezeudeogu said that the two suspects and others still at large had on April 21 invaded the house of one Vivian Iberi and carted away her bank cards and the baby.

She said the suspects then demanded a ransom before they would release the toddler and had succeeded in collecting N627,000 from Iberi.

According to her, the suspects were successfully arrested on Wednesday and the baby rescued by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The DPPRO further said that the child had been reunited with his mother, and that the operatives were still on the trail of the remaining members of the gang.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, had directed the Investigation Unit of the Police Command to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to book.