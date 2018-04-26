A woman, Maimuna Mohammed, on Wednesday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State to dissolve her marriage to her husband, Saidu, for alleged violence and irresponsible behaviour.

Maimuna said Saidu was imposed on her by her parents, adding that she married him under the Islamic rights in Mambila, Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the woman alleged that Saidu always threatened her life.

“He does not care for me and the children to the extent that he no longer feeds us.

“There is no peace and love in the marriage. In fact, I always tried to endure him with the hope that he would change. Unfortunately, he has not changed, rather he threatens my life at the slightest provocation. I can no longer continue in this marriage,” she said.

The petitioner also informed the court that the respondent was not her choice of husband.

“The marriage between me and my husband was never my intention; we were joined under the family rights.

”My family never allowed me to bring a man of my choice,” she added.

The respondent, Saidu, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Mr. Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until May 2 to allow the parties settle out of court.