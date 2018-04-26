Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere, yesterday, refused the bail application of a man charged with defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The defendant, Chinonso Kalu, who was arraigned in November 2017 on a count charge of defilement, had filed the bail application through his lawyer, Mrs Victoria Ubong.

Justice Ogunsanya, while rejecting the bail application said the defendant failed to provide credible facts before the court.

She said: “The court has always exercised its discretion while granting bail but the nature and gravity of this offence is to be taken into consideration.

“The defendant’s affidavit shows that he has no credible sureties, the affidavit also failed to provide any credible facts before this court.

“Some paragraphs of the affidavit provides falsehood against this court, therefore the application has failed and is hereby refused.”

Ogunsanya, however, adjourned the case until July 10 for trial.

The defendant was first arraigned sometime in April 2017, at the magistrate’s court and was remanded in prison, pending the legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

However, the case was transferred to the High Court following the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun, had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on March 23, 2016, at 1, Malomo Close, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the defendant defiled a 10-year-old girl.

“The defendant had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl, which contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” Haroun said.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.