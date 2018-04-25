A 29-year-old policeman, Sylvester Shamaki, who allegedly used his fingers to penetrate private part of a 22-year-old woman, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Sylvester, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 14 at 6.30 p.m. at No 9 Adebisi Tolani Str., Medina Estate, Gbagada, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the accused assaulted the complainant (name withheld) by forcing himself on her and penetrating her private part with his fingers.

The offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.J Oghere, remanded the accused in prison and ordered that the case file should be sent to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until May 26 for mention.