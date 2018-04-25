The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State on Wednesday paraded a suspect alleged to be engaged in illegal mining.

Mr Pedro Awili, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, told newsmen in Akure that the suspect was arrested at Laoso in Ondo West Local Government Area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Awili said the suspect had been engaging in illegal mining activities for long inspite of being warned by the community several times.

“The suspect was getting money from the illegal activities which ought to have been paid to Federal Government purse.

”The suspect had forged documents to back up his illegal activities,’’ Awili said.

He also said the command had arrested a suspected drug dealer as well as another set of suspects caught with locally made rifle and cartridges.

Awili urged residents of the state to report suspicious activities to security agencies for prompt action.