A 40-year-old cook, Grace Uzo, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing her Indian employer’s 6,000 dollars, 300 Euros.

The suspect, who resides at No. 12, Progressive Close, Arigbanawo, Mowe in Ogun on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Peter Nwangwu, the accused committed the offence on February 14 at Folashade Ajayi Street, Ajao Estate, Anthony Village, Lagos.

Nwangwu told the court that the suspect stole the items belonging to the complainant, Mr and Mrs Prakash Sadaragani.

“The suspect after stealing 6, 000 dollars, 300 Euros and pieces of jewellery told the complainants that she was going for a church programme.

“When she failed to return, the complainants tried to reach her but her phone was switched off, ” he said.

He said the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested for questioning.

Nwangwu said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje Afunwa, granted the accused bail in the sum of N600, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the suspect while all the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the matter till July 2 for trial.