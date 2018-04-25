An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded five persons in prison for allegedly kidnapping Alhaji Hassan Wahab of Chikanda in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara.

The accused, including two siblings are facing a three count-charge of criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide and kidnapping.

They are Mohammed Umar, 27; Abubakar Umar, 25; Samo Umar, 30; Tambaya Abubakar, 35 and Mohammed Abubakar, 30, all of Tungan Aboki in Kaiama.

Police Prosecutor David Wodi had objected the bail of the accused on the ground that the charges against them were not bail able.

He urged the court to remand them in prison, pending the completion of ongoing investigation.

The Magistrate, Mr Babatunde Folorunsho, in a ruling remanded the accused at the Federal Prison Yard, Ilorin.

The offences contravened Sections 97, 229 and 273 of the Penal Code.

He adjourned the case to April 30 for further mention.