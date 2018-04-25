Four employees of a company, Kazmus Nigeria Ltd, were, yesterday, arraigned before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for defiling a three-year-old and five-year-old daughters of their colleague.

The employees, who were ordered to be taken to the prison pending the hearing of their case are Ojo Taiye, 35, a driver; John Mohasan, 24, a security guard; Peter Arabo, 33, a tiler, and Adenekan Adedeji, 40, a driver.

Already, the defendants have pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

According to the state prosecutor, Ms I. Solarin, the employees committed the offences in November 2015 at the company premises located at Fagba-Iju Road, Agege, Lagos.

She said: “The defendants on different occasions defiled the sisters (names withheld) by having sexual intercourse with them.

“They also on different occasions sexually assaulted the older sister who is five-years old by penetrating her mouth with their penises.”

According to court documents, the children who are nursery and primary school pupils spent time at their father’s workplace after school hours.

The children, were on several occasions, left in the company of the defendants and other members of staff to babysit them while their father (name withheld) worked.

It was when the children were left alone with the defendants that the defilements allegedly took place.

The three-year old sibling, experiencing pains in her private part, was first to disclose that she was defiled to her father.

The father, on further enquiries, found out that his older daughter was also defiled by his colleagues.

Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until April 27.