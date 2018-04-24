Wife of a policeman, Lilian Achieng, who has been kicked out of her police quarters has revealed her husband is mentally unstable and needs help.

The video of Achieng and her family being kicked out of the police quarters, Buru Buru police line, went viral and she had revealed on Monday that she and her three children now live with her sister-in-law.

Achieng said they had lived with her husband, Charles Adao, in the police quarters for three years and wondered why she was being removed from the house when her husband was unwell, Standard Media reports.

However, Police said Adao was no longer an officer, as he had already tendered his resignation.

Buru Buru police boss, Geoffrey Mayiek, said Adao wrote a resignation letter on May 31, 2017, and which was replied via the county commander.

The letter, he said, directed the station to accept his resignation.

“Previously, the officer’s issues were handled at the station level. The officer went absent without leave, a letter and a desertion signal were sent, a file was opened and a warrant of arrest obtained, which is still in force,” Mayiek said.

But Achieng’ accused police of neglecting one of their own, who, she said, became mentally disturbed in the course of duty.

The mother of three said she had taken her husband to several hospitals in search of treatment.

“My husband is unwell. He appears not to be of sound mind most of the time. We have even travelled to Homa-Bay in search of treatment, but this has not helped,” Achieng’ said.

According to Achieng, Adao’s problems began when he was transferred from Isiolo. She said her husband behaved strangely and talked about things that did not make sense.