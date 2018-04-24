The police in Lagos State on Tuesday arraigned a 44-year-old woman, Fatima Solomon, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, accused of impersonating a registered nurse.

The accused was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs O.A Akokhia, on a two-count of impersonation and forgery.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Clement Okuoimose, the accused committed the offence in August 2000 at Ijaiye, Lagos.

He said that the accused impersonated a qualified nurse and midwife.

“The accused presented a forged certificate from the University Teaching Hospital School of Nursing and Midwifery dated August 12, 2000.

“She presented a forged notification of registration as a general nurse dated December 19, 2003.

“She also forged license of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria dated December 2009,” he alleged.

Okuoimose said that the forged certificates were later uncovered when the Lagos State Ministry of Health was on routine check in hospitals and clinics within Lagos.

“During the exercise of the check and screening, it was discovered that the accused, who works in a matenity home forged all her certificates.

“She was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 384 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

After the charges were read to Solomon, who resides at Meiran Road, Agege area of Lagos, she pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Akokhia admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum

Akokhia ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Section 365 attracts three years jail term for forgery while section 384 prescribes two for impersonation.

The case was adjourned until May 9 for mention.