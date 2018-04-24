A 33-year-old office assistant, Isaac Kayode, who allegedly stole cables valued at N1.9 million belonging to his employer, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Kayode, who resides at No. 47, Idimu Road, Egbeda, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two-count of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Police Inspector, Christopher John, said the accused committed the offences with others at large on April 12 at Shuga Entertainment Company, Ogba, Lagos.

John said the cables valued at N1.9 million, property of his employer, were stolen from the company’s premises.

“Kayode was on duty when the cables were declared missing and the management arrested and handed him over to

the police.”

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes seven years imprisonment for clerks or assistants who steal from their employers.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, the Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E.Nwaka, granted the accused N400, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 24 for mention.