A businesswoman, Joy Ikechukwu, who allegedly assaulted her landlord’s son, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The 40-year-old Ikechukwu, who resides at Alagbado area of Lagos, is facing three charges of breach of peace, assault and damage of property.

The woman committed the offences on March 9 at the tenement building where she lives, the Police prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court.

He alleged that the accused assaulted the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Onuchukwu, 35, by slapping him repeatedly.

According to Ayorinde, the accused slapped the complainant when he stopped her from burning down his father’s house after she had succeeded in burning down the fence.

“The accused wanted to set the house ablaze because the landlord arrested her for burning refuse in the compound.

“She was released and was warned not to do that again, but when she got home, she brought out fuel to burn the entire building,’’ he said.

Ayorinde said the case was reported to the police and the accused was re-arrested.

The offences contravened Sections 168, 172 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Section 340 prescribes 14-year-jail term for attempt to commit arson.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment, she ruled.

She adjourned the case until May 30 for mention.