An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of 30-year-old applicant, Micheal Akanbi, accused of robbing at gun point.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, who ordered remand of Akanbi in Kirikiri Prison, did not take his plea, but ordered that the case file be taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 2.

The defendant who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos, was docked on charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of arms.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Dec. 19, 2017, and Jan. 2 , 2018, at Oshodi and Mile 2 area of Lagos, respectively.

Odugbo said that the defendant and his accomplice, robbed one Nnamdi Eze of his Toyota car, valued at N1.8 million at gun point.

“The complainant was on his way home at exactly 8:21 p.m. along Oshodi road when the accused and his other accomplice who were on motorcycle deliberately hit the car from behind.

“He stopped the engine of his car to see the damage and the next thing was that they pointed a gun at him and snatched his car,’’ Odugbo said.

Odugbo also alleged that the defendant and his accomplice, robbed a woman, Moninuola Ajayi, who was coming out from a warehouse with bundles of clothes valued at N4 million.

“The accused way laid the truck, stopped them, went away with the bundles of clothes at gun point,”he said.

Odugbo said that the cases were reported at the police station and the police placed the suspects on wanted list.

“The police got an information about the accused where about and he was tracked down and arrested, ” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 328, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.