A 44-year-old sales representative, Olumide Afolabi, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of pharmaceutical products worth N1.5 million.

Afolabi, who resides at Ikeja area of Lagos, is facing a three -count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offences with another man still at large between May 18 and June 30, 2017 at No. 95, Ogudu Road, Ogudu in Lagos.

Emuerhi said the accused obtained some pharmaceutical products from Melvin Medics International Ltd but failed to remit the sum of N1.5 million being the proceeds after sales.

“The accused sold the drugs and converted the money to his personal use.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the accused to refund the money proved abortive,” he said.

Emuerhi also alleged that the accused made away with a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N120,000, property of the complainant.

The offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) provides a seven-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate O. Sule Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Amzat said the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and that they should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 7 for mention.