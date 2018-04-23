The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Zamfara has confirmed the death of 10 persons in Sunday’s late evening auto-crash in the state.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Nasiru Ahmed, said the incident occurred on the Sokoto-Gusau road and involved a head-on collision between a Golf car and a truck.

The accident, he said, was due to over-speeding and loss of control on both sides.

Ahmed said 10 persons died while two other persons sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital in Gusau.

He urged drivers to avoid night journeys as a way of reducing crashes on the roads.