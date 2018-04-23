A gardener, Tony Joshua (31), was on Monday sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year old girl.

He was arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The defendant was arraigned on one count charge of having carnal knowledge of the girl before Chief Magistrate Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Adeleke Oluwaseun, said the incident happened on April 17 at 30, Olurunshe Street, Iba.

The victim’s mother, Mary Obuo, said the convict defiled her child while she was away.

“I went to make my hair and left my child with my neighbour close to my shop but came back that night to notice that my daughter wasn’t feeling comfortable,” she said.

The offence is punishable under the section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Mrs. Sule-Amzat ordered that the victim be brought to court.

Joshua was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.