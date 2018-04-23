The Managing Director of a Lagos-based company, Cyril Fasuyi and his company, Legacy Foods Ltd, were on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining goods worth 2.9 million US dollars, under false pretences.

Fasuyi, 52, and his company are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, issuance of dud cheque and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Wewe Adegbayi, told the court that the accused and his company committed the alleged offences between April 2017 and March 2018, in Lagos.

He said: “The accused alongside his company, Legacy Foods Ltd, with intent to defraud, obtained Corn Starch, Maltose Syrup, Maltose 50 and Maltodextrin valued at 2.9 million US Dollars, under guise of paying for the goods on delivery from Dubai.

“The accused, however, did not pay for the goods after it was delivered to him. He knew that the representation he made was false.”

Adegbayi said that the said goods belonged to IPS Ingredis Integrated System Ltd, represented by Mr Eluyera Gbadebo.

“Fasuyi and his company on March 30, issued a Fidelity Bank Plc cheque to the tune of N166.7 million, when it was presented for payment, the cheque was dishourned due to insufficient fund in his bank account,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 314, 322 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Oshin, granted the accused and his company N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said: “One of the sureties must be self-employed with certificate of incorporation and at least a credit balance not less than N500,000.”

Oshin also ordered that both sureties must show evidence of at least three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She, further ordered that the accused should be remanded at Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, pending when he is able to perfect his bail.

The case was adjourned until June 5, for mention.