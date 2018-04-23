A member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites has reportedly been shot dead during a clash between IMN members and the police.

The protesters, who were denied access to the converged on a spot in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The police fired teargass to disperse them but the protesters pelted the officers with stone. The deceased was said to have been killed in the confusion that ensued.

The police have cordoned off part of the road between Eagle Square and Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital to prevent movement of the group.