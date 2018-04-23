A 28-year-old man, Tunde Egbebi, was on Monday brought before an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly defrauding a man of N7.1m.

Egbebi, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 14, 2017, at about 10 a.m at Sango-Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused collected N7.1m from the complainant, Oluwole Bisiriyu, on the pretext of supplying palm kernel to him.

He said the accused failed to fulfill the promise and did not return the money to the complainant.

He said the offences contravened sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr. G. E. Akan, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Akan also ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government and their addresses should be verified by the police.

The case was adjourned until May 7, for hearing.