The Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) has charged residents of Badagry and Epe area of Lagos to turn out massively to register and obtain their registration cards so that the state government could adequately plan for their future.

General Manager, LASRRA, Mrs. Olukemi Adelusi, led a team on sensitisation campaign to Badagry and Epe to register residents recently.

She enjoined residents of Badagry to come out massively to register, adding that LASRRA registration unit would be in Ajara Grammar School, Mosafejo palace Apa, Badagry town hall, High Chief Wawu Palace and Akran of Badagry Palace to register members.

Adelusi charged residents who had registered and were yet to collect their permanent cards to come to the centres for collection.

In Epe, the LASRRA General Manager urged residents to ensure that they register so that government would capture them in its database for adequate planning.

She said obtaining the LASRRA card would enable them enjoy certain privileges as residents of the state which others outside the state would not enjoy.

According to Adelusi, the card would allow government to determine the overall resources required to formulate and implement policies, projects and programmes, when the number of people to cater for was known.

“It will allow for proper allocation of resources to the appropriate sectors of the economy that meet the needs of the residents of the State and assist in market allocation within the State,” she said.