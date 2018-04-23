Few hours after he ‘’miraculously’ escaped from the custody of Immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, embattled senator, Dino Melaye’s house has been taken over by the police.

Newsmen who are currently at the scene, observed that four loaded police vehicles have taken over the road leading to Melaye’s house at Mississippi, Maitama, Abuja.

Policemen on ground declined comment and also prevented newsmen from taking shots. An aide to the senator in a text message, said the lawmaker was currently trapped inside his house, while policemen are keeping vigil outside.