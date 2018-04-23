Four persons have been shot dead and unconfirmed number of others injured in a violent clash between soldiers and youths in two fishing settlements in Bonny Local Government area of Rivers State on Sunday.

It was gathered that trouble broke out when some armed youths of the area tried to attack some soldiers of the Joint Military Taskforce deployed to the area on routine patrol.

Locals claimed that four people were shot dead in the process by the soldiers and wounded others.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said: “I can confirm that two persons are feared dead as we speak. That encounter was between the JTF and youths from Finima. There was an exchange fire.

The Rivers State Police Command also said that normalcy has returned to the area.