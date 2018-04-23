A 35-year-old woman, Ene James, on Monday pleaded with a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage over alleged husband’s ill-treatment, lack of love and affection.

James told the court to dissolve the union because her husband, Anthony Idibia, a teacher has failed in his duty as a husband.

She informed the court that she was married to her husband sometimes in 2008, under the Native Law and Customs of Idoma people of Benue.

She further told the court that her husband and her father-in-law’s attitude towards her have `killed the love’ she had for him, adding that she would never love him again.

“I have not known peace since the inception of this marriage due to the ill-treatment from my husband and his father.

“This resulted to my leaving his house to my parent’s house, sometime in 2011.

“Since I left his house, neither my husband nor any of his family members has bothered to look for me or call my parents to find out my wellbeing or situation of things.

“There is no love, care and affection between us, and as such the marriage between us have broken irretrievably

“I urge this honourable court to dissolve the traditional marriage between us and also compel my husband to collect the money he paid as dowry.

“He paid N28,000 as dowry, and I want him to collect his money through the registrar of this court,” she said.

The petitioner also told the court that she has made all concerted effort to see that the marriage continues, but proved abortive.

The respondent, however, was absent in court in spite court summons issued to him.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until April 30 for hearing and consideration of settlement.