Police in Ogun State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Soji Ogunrinola, for allegedly defiling a 13-yearold girl.

Ogunrinola, aka Bulldozer, was also said to have threatened to kill the teenager if she ever revealed her ordeal.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said the incident happened at Ogiri Ojule village in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated that the victim came to spend her holiday in the village.

According to him, police detectives swooped on the suspect following a complaint by the victim’s stepfather, Monsuru Badmus.

Oyeyemi said: “The stepfather reported at Odeda Police Station that the suspect forcibly had carnal knowledge of the girl, who came for holiday in the village.

“The complainant stated further that the suspect threatened to kill the little girl if she ever told anybody her predicament. But the mother of the girl noticed blood stains on her clothes which made her to question her daughter. The victim revealed the incident to her mother and the threat to her life. The mother, who knows the suspect to be a thug in the village, alerted her husband and the man quickly reported to the police.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Odeda Division, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Muhammad Baba Suleiman, led detectives to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect. The suspect confessed to the crime, while the victim was taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta for medical examination.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the case to be transferred to Antihuman Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.

Oyeyemi added: “The CP therefore appealed to parents to be mindful of their children’s welfare, especially as the children are just returning to school, in order to secure them from this type of animals in human skin.”