Three robbers were, yesterday, killed during an exchange of gunfire with the Oyo State Joint Patrol Team, Operation Burst, OB, set up by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to curb criminal activities in the state.

Two others were said to be in the custody of the security outfit, which is made up of policemen and soldiers.

Confirming the incident in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Culture, Mr. Toye Arulogun, Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Security, Mr. Segun Abolarinwa, explained that the OB team responded to a distress call from the residents of Adegbayi area, Ibadan.

Abolarinwa said men of the OB have been performing surveillance exercise since they got reports about the armed gang terrorising the area.