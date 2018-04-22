Some persons suspected to be militants and pipeline vandals driven away from Isawo in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have moved into Ilara-Ogijo community creeks to carry out their activities, sources say.

The sources told News Agency of Nigeria that the suspects were vandalising pipelines and stealing petroleum products from NNPC pipes in the creeks.

NAN learnt that the suspects were using fuel tankers and other items, such as jerrycans, to lift products out of the creeks at night and early in the morning.

The sources said the activities were going on unhindered in spite of the fact that security personnel patrolled the area daily.

A resident of the community who identified himself as Omotayo, said the town was turning into Isawo as the suspected criminals engaged in shooting regularly.

Omotayo noted that some security personnel, particularly the police and military taskforce, often came around the area without making any arrests.

“Our community is under militant and pipeline vandals’ siege. We live in fear everyday due to their activities.

“We share boundary with Lagos State; the militants and pipeline vandals moved into our creeks after they were driven away from Isawo.

“Our main fear now is fire outbreak. If there is fire from these vandals, most of us having our buildings close to the creeks will be greatly affected.

“We appeal to Ogun and federal governments for intervention.

“Our community is Ilara, Ogijo Ogun. The community is at the boundary of the creek that extends to Pankisha, Igbo-Olomu, Isawo, Arepo.

“Sometime ago, the combined government forces dislodged the petrol pipeline vandals and, for some months, we heaved a sigh of relief.

“In the last two months, the hoodlums have regrouped and have commenced their operation; this is a major government concern not our own.

“Our problem is their use of our community as the getaway.

“Some detachment of mobile police are stationed on our roads but they just collect bribe and let them pass.

“From time to time Operation Messa Patrol Vehicles go to inspect these hoodlums but all they seem to do is just to collect their dues.

“We complained to the police but we were told it is federal mandate not theirs.

“The worst part now is that it has become an everyday affair. So we continue to live in the increasing fear that our area may be turned to another Isawo or Arepo, or worse still, in the event of these hoodlums’ truck catching fire, the whole community might not survive it.

“Our request is for any assistance to get a highly placed security chief notified of the development in confidence.

“A landlord was lucky to escape an attack when he was identified as the one who lodged a complaint about these hoodlums.

“Sometimes, they use fuel tankers; this is mostly in the night.

“In daytime, they simply use trucks and other heavy vehicles with kegs.

“The area precisely is Ilara. It is off Ikorodu-Shagamu Road by Ogijo. It is about 3.8km from the Ikorodu-Shagamu Road.

“When we first cried out around 2014, some landlords were attacked. Not until 2016 again when we, through the Police Community Relations Committee, raised the alarm, the authorities concerned sent a detachment of mobile police who they changed from time to time.

“The first two sets worked but other detachments since then have resorted to joining them and extorting money from okada (motorcycle) riders.

“After the bombing of the Isawo, and then Arepo concentration camps, we heard nothing again. But just about six weeks to two months, we started seeing signs of their coming back.

“We have it on authority that they now have informants within the community that are informing them of whatever steps we, at the landlords or CDA (Community Development Association) level, are trying to do.

“From the chairman of the neighbouring CDA, I learnt that the hoodlums still came yesterday, Friday and Thursday.

“They shot sporadically for several hours to ensure that all the peasants nearby were scared away.

“They operated for several hours. It was after they had finished and left that Operation Messa came. To announce their coming the Operation Messa were blowing their siren from more than two kilometres away to ensure that the hoodlums had sufficient time to move away,” Omotayo said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Police Command in Ogun, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of the activities of the hoodlums.

He, however, promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to confirm the report.

All efforts to get the Zonal spokesperson of Police, CSP Dolapo Badmos, were not successful as she did not respond to text messages sent to her.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ogun, Mr Ayodele Phillips, however said six suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

Phillips said the suspects and others now at large, allegedly vandalised NNPC pipelines, adding that a pumping machine, hose and equipment for breaking pipes were recovered from them.