Police in Ogun State have arrested a 29 year-old-man, Soji Ogunrinola, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).

In a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect, popularly known as ‘Bulldozer’, and a resident of Ogiri Ojule Village in Odeda local government area of the state, was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s stepfather, Monsuru Badmus, at the Odeda Police Station, that the suspect forcibly had carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter.

The girl was reported to have come to the village to spend her holiday with her parents.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened to kill the girl if she ever told anybody about the incident.

Oyeyemi stated that the mother of the victim became suspicious when she noticed blood stains on her daughter’s clothes, and that, on questioning her, the victim explained the whole incident to her mother.

He added that the mother, who knew the suspect to be a thug in the village, alerted her husband and the man quickly reported the incident to the police.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Odeda Police Division, CSP Muhammad Baba Suleiman, led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The victim was however taken to the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the case to be transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect,” Oyeyemi stated.