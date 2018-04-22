The operatives of the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, have arrested two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, who allegedly conspired and murdered one of their brothers, Friday Enyeokpon, over witchcraft allegation.

The victim, who lived in the same address as the suspects, was said to have gone to the bush to check his traps when he was allegedly waylaid and attacked with machete by his two brothers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said in Uyo on Friday that the suspects, after allegedly killing their brother, beheaded him, buried his head in the sand and abandoned his torso in the bush.

Ogunjemilusi added that the suspects confessed to committing the crime, although maintaining that their brother used his witchcraft to manipulate their destinies by rendering them poor.

“The deceased, one Friday Enyeokpon ‘M’ of Ikot Abasi Asutan Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, left his house and went to the bush to check his traps and while still in the bush, the suspects, one Akaninyene Enyeokpon ‘M’, and Ime Enyeokpon ‘M,’ both of same address, emerged from their hideouts, unlawfully killed the deceased, beheaded the deceased, buried the deceased’s head and abandoned the lifeless body in the bush.

“During interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime, noting that the deceased bewitched them with witchcraft and caused their misfortunes in life.

“The deceased’s head was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary and two machetes used by the suspects in the murder of the deceased were recovered,” Ogunjemilusi said.

He said that investigation is still in progress.