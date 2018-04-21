A solder attached to the 174 Battalion, Ikorodu and two suspected members of the Eiye confraternity were injured during a clash between Nigerian Army operatives and cultists.

It was gathered that the gun duel took place on Monday afternoon at Eginrin Depression in Ikorodu, after troops stormed the cultists’ hideout while they were carrying out initiations.

The Nation gathered that the operatives stormed the area following a tip off that one of the new initiates died when he was being tortured.

The army also recovered a locally made double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, five machetes, four Jack knives, two table knives, three locally fabricated axes with nail-like edges, five mobile phones and a parcel containing substance suspected to be marijuana.

Others are two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, eight identity cards, nine passport photographs, packets of condom, rings and charms.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Saturday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udo said the injured soldier and the suspects were receiving treatment at the Battalion’s Medical Reception Station.

He said 23 suspects were arrested.

Udo, who was represented by the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the suspects’ arrest was preceded by a shootout between the troops and cultists.