Flood in Onitsha, Anambra State, resulting from a heavy downpour on Friday swept away valuables belonging to residents and killing an eight-year-old girl.

The eight-year old girl was found dead on Saturday in a water channel along old market road .

The deceased, identified as Oluebube Nwanedo, said to be a primary four pupil of Holy Child Primary School Onitsha, was the first child of her parents.

She hailed from Umuezike in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Amaka Nwanedo, while narrating her ordeal said her little daughter was returning from church after the heavy rain when the incident occurred.

She said, “She was on her way back home from a Block Rosary Centre at Benjamin’s lane after a down pour when her slippers slipped off her legs and fell into the flooded drainage.

“In an attempt to retrieve the slippers, she was swept off by the flood.”

She said efforts made by passersby to rescue Oluebube failed, adding that her corpse was later found after a long search.

It was gathered that the deceased body was immediately taken to her home town for burial.