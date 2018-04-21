A lawmaker in the Anambra House of Assembly, Mrs Vivian Okadigbo, has condemned the killing of a middle aged female farmer (names withheld) in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

Okadigbo, who represents Oyi state constituency, told journalists on Saturday in Awka that the woman was killed on her farmland at Nteje on Saturday, April 14.

The lawmaker said that since the unknown gunmen killed the farmer, the community had been thrown into fear, as farmers could no longer go to their farms.

She called on security agents to help unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Okadigbo also called on the Anambra State Government to pay a special attention to the area in order to check recurrence, even as she recalled that a widow had died in a similar attack not too long ago.

The widow, it was gathered, was on her way back from her farm when she was raped and murdered by yet to be identified killers.

Okadigbo urged the security agencies in the state to do more in tracking down the evil doers operating in the area by deploying seasoned investigators to unravel those behind the acts.