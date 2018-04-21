A 26-year-old woman simply identified as Divine was allegedly caught while stealing a six-week-old baby in Makurdi, Benue State.

Divine was said to have stolen the minor, Doochivir Ukeyima, at number 26 Tony Odu Street, Gyado Villa, Makurdi.

The suspect was trying to escape when a 10-year-old girl named Hembadoon Tersoo alerted the mother of the baby.

It was gathered that the mother of the child, Mrs. Doris Ukeyima, who was engaged in cleaning activities behind the house raised the alarm, which led to the arrest of the abductor.

Narrating the incident,the father of the child, Mr. Samuel told Punch that the incident happened on Thursday.

He said, “The lady came to the house through a bush path behind our house. My wife left the child alone in the house and was weeding the premises. The lady went straight into my apartment and carried the baby but unknown to her, a neighbour was watching her.

“It was the girl who alerted my wife and she raised the alarm leading to the arrest of the woman.”

The suspect is currently being detained at E Division, Makurdi.

When contacted on the incident, Benue State Command PPRO, ASP Moses Yamu, said, “I don’t have that report yet, I will have to find out.”