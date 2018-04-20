An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Friday remanded one Tajudeen Gafar, 35, in prison pending the recovery of a man he allegedly attacked with a machete.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, said that the application of the accused for bail would only be considered after the recovery of the complainant from the injuries he sustained.

“He should be kept in prison pending the time the complainant recovers,” he said.

Akinyemi adjourned the case till Monday for mention.

Gafar, who resides at No. 28 Oretola St., Iyana-Ilogbo, Ota, is facing a charge of assault.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 12 at about 10.45 a.m. at Ala, Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused assaulted one Taye Hammed by cutting him with a machete on his chest and arm.

“The complainant is still in the hospital because the injuries he sustained were serious, “he said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.