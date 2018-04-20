A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced 30-year-old Buhari Adam to five months imprisonment for criminal breach of trust.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave Adam N30,000 option of fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Marafa also ordered Adam to pay N420,000 compensation to the complainant, Fatima Sule, failure of which would attract additional three months in jail.

Adam, who hails from Niger, was convicted over charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and negligent conduct.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, had told the court that the complainant reported the matter at Dutse-Alhaji Police Station on April 11.

He said that the complainant entrusted her Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N420, 000 to Adam on a hire purchase basis on July 21, 2017.

Okpa said that Adam, however, gave the motorcycle to another person, who claimed that the motorcycle was stolen.

The prosecutor said that Adam gave the motorcycle out without the complainant’s consent, ‎adding that the offence contravened Section 312 of the Penal Code.

Adam, who pleaded guilty, begged the court for leniency.