A 45-year-old man, George Okoh, was on Friday brought before an Asaba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Okoh, whose address was not provided, is facing a two count-charge of impersonation and fraud.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ndidi Ahamefuna, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 13 in GRA Asaba.

Ahamefuna said that Okoh paraded himself as a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), knowing fully well that was false.

“The accused also defrauded one Mr Ejiro Nomuoja of N32,000 under the pretence of preparing documents of a Mercedes Benz car for him,” he said.

Ahamefuna said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 109 of the Criminal Law of Delta State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Okonkwo Akanume, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanume said one of the sureties should be a civil servant while the other should be related to the accused.

She said also that both sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should own landed properties.

Akanume adjourned the case until April 25 for mention.