A pregnant teenager and a pastor were among four persons reportedly killed by suspected cult members in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

It was gathered that while the cleric, Pastor Joseph Iheme, was shot dead by the assailants beside a river where he had gone to fish, one Kingsley Owhonda, who was also at the river to fish, was kidnapped and later killed in a bush with a machete.

The pregnant teenager, identified as Ada Amah, and another female, Mini Elizabeth, both from Rumuoro village, in Ogbakiri, were allegedly kidnapped by the gunmen before they were killed in the bush.

A source said the late pastor’s son, Godknows Iheme, who was around the area where his father was murdered, escaped unhurt.

The pregnant teenager was alleged to have been hacked to death, while her unborn baby was brought out from her womb and taken away for alleged ritual purposes.

The deadly attacks, according to another source, who asked not to be identified, happened in Rumuoro village.

It was learnt that Amah and Elizabeth were at the river to fetch water when the hoodlums struck.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said only one person was killed in the area.

Omoni noted that investigation was ongoing with a view to identifying those behind the “dastardly act and bringing them to book.”