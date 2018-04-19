Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

A crack team of detectives from the Edo State Police Command and hunters are combing the bushes in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state in search of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe.

The Parish Priest at St Paul’s Catholic Church Benin City was abducted at Egba junction along the Benin-Ekpoma highway while returning from Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who confirmed the development, said all efforts are being made to secure the release of Fr. Omorogbe.

According to him, “we are working seriously to ensure he is released unhurt. We are working closely with hunters and Vigilante groups in the area and things are going on well.

“So we are very optimistic that he will regain his freedom soon. So we all must be patient” he stated.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harvard Professor reveals for free ancient herbs that lowers blood pressure and reverse hypertension in seven days [click here for info]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR