The Nigerian Army said last night that a notorious criminal gang leader has been arrested in Taraba State.

Its Director of public relations Brig Gen Texas Chukwu said in a statement that the suspect and his gang were responsible for various criminal activities in the state.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has arrested a notorious criminal, Mr Bwesse H. Tanimu a.k.a skin in Taraba State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect with other members of his gang still at large are said to be responsible for various criminal activities within Takum and its environs.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assured the public of protection of lives and property at all times”.