An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved the 28-year marriage between Mr Mudashiru Olufowobi and his wife Mujidat over alleged threat to life.

The 58-year-old petitioner has earlier pleaded to court to dissolve the marriage as his wife tried to kill him with poison and charms.

He also said his wife was always fighting him in spite of the fact that she knew he had partial paralysis.

The Court President, Mrs Funmi Adeola, declared that the marriage has broken down irretrievably and henceforth the couple ceases to be husband and wife.

Adeola said that all effort to make the marriage work again proved abortive.

“Having tried to settle the differences amicably, there were reports from petitioner that the respondent refused to heed to series of advice.

“I hereby order that the husband be responsible for the children’s responsibilities, especially the ones who are aged below 18.

“However, the children must be jointly groomed towards a better life as your separation shouldn’t affect their upbringing,’’ she ordered.

Olufowobi, who resides at Ikorodu Town, said his wife also denied him conjugal rights and sent people who were helping him away.

“She frustrated me and she wanted to kill me, I don’t want to die now, please separate us,’’ he pleaded.

However, the 51-year -old respondent, a food vendor, denied the allegations made by her husband.

She said that she still loved her husband and would want the marriage to continue.

“I beg the court to settle us. I didn’t poison him, he accused me of denying him conjugal rights, I did because of his health condition.

“I want this court to settle this matter I am not ready for divorce,’’ she earlier pleaded.